Dorval hosts Murder Room reading

This coming Monday, theatre enthusiasts are encouraged to attend a reading of the play "Murder Room" by the Lakeshore Players.
The live experience is being hosted at the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre on Monday March 9th from 7 to 9 p.m.
“After enduring a couple of excruciating hours of marriage, a gold-digger attempts to bump off her rich husband,” explained Gail Warren from the city’s Leisure and Culture department.
“Mix-ups, plot twists, and zaniness abound in this farcical murder-mystery spoof,” noted Warren.
The Murder Room, written by Jack Sharkey in 1977, is a farcical spoof comedy with six characters including conniving Mavis and her new husband Edgar whom she wants to get rid of only 48 hours after exchanging wedding vows.
There is no cost for the show but interested participants should register by calling 514.633.4170.
