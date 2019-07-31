The Dorval Gardens shopping mall, which has seen better days, could be in for a makeover after it was recently purchased. Nothing has been finalized, but talks about a new mixed commercial and residential project are in the works. The mall was purchased by the North American Development Group, which is an asset management company that specializes in shopping malls.
The details of what they are proposing to do have not been released, but Béatrice Cuzzi, director general of Commerce Dorval believes they have plans to redesign the entire space – even a hotel is not out of the question.Dorval Avenue, where the mall is located has definitely seen better days too, with many locations vacant. According to Cuzzi, the area on Dorval Avenue has a commercial vacancy rate of 35 per cent.
There are also several vacant lots within the mall that hurt other local businesses.The vacancies in the mall are the result of significant customer decline over the years.
The land where the mall is located is zoned for commercial and residential and has a municipal valuation of more than 47 million dollars. There is a lot of history to the Dorval Gardens. Having first opened in 1954, the mall was considered to be “the first of its kind” in Canada and included shops like Reitman’s and Steinberg’s.
“This was a great shopping centre in the ’50s. But it sort of stayed stuck in that time, we feel,” Cuzzi said.Today, the mall’s anchor stores are Walmart, Maxi and The Bay. Many within the community hope for the sake of the history of the mall that the new owners will convert it into a state of the art mall that will really help the Dorval community.
