Dorval collects for its residents

For the next five successive Wednesdays, the city of Dorval is offering its residents a leaf pickup service.
A long running program, city spokesperson Sébastien Gauthier said the service is for “single-family dwellings, as a way to improve its waste reduction effort and create compost.”
Starting today and running until Nov. 20, residents are asked to leave their leaves in paper bags at the edge of their properties Wednesday morning for pick up.
The paper bags in question are given out by the city or “sold at various stores will be collected in these special pickups. Even if it is sometimes written on certain compostable plastic bags made of corn or starch that they are compatible with municipal pickups, such is not the case in many municipalities located in the West Island, including Dorval. As such, they will not be picked up,” Gauthier explained.
All of the leaves collected will be made into compost that residents can then use for their flower beds next spring when the city offers free compost for gardeners.
To obtain paper bags for leaves, they can be purchased at city hall for a half dollar each and interested property owners can call 514-633-4046.
