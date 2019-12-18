Dorval and Pointe Claire adopt 2020 budgets

For Dorval taxpaying residents, next year’s tax bill will actually be reduced by two percent with an expected average reduction of $61.
The total budget for 2020 is $131,600,000 and according to city spokesperson Sebastein Gauthier, “takes into account, among other things, the delivery and quality of services that the City of Dorval wishes to provide to its citizens, climate change, which requires the municipality to review the way it operates (namely in terms of snow removal operations), the maintenance of municipal buildings, and various assistance programs offered by the City.”
“The quality of life in Pointe-Claire, the appeal of our city, and its location have fostered an exceptional average growth of 24% in residential property values,” said Pointe Claire Mayor John Belvedere.
“ This is a substantial gain for homeowners thanks to the appreciation in the value of their property.”
Local taxes will augment next year by two percent, an average hike of about $70 per household while the average residential property will be valued at $489,221 next year, a rise from 2019’s $395,400 value.
“With this strict management of our administration, we aim to continuously improve the quality and quantity of services offered while maintaining our citizens’ ability to pay,” Belvedere said.
Pointe Claire commercial owners will will benefit from a reduced tax rate for the first $1 million of their property value in 2020.”
The city’s budget is $147.1 million with almost 50% of that going to the city of Montreal’s agglomeration services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.