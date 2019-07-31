Dollard des Ormeaux resident Aroon Aimen was recently sentenced in Quebec Court by judge Suzanne Costom to three years’ probation and 240 hours of community service for identity theft involving credit cards.
Aimen was also ordered not to be ‘in possession of any identification, credit cads or bank cards in any name other than his own” and to deposit $10,000 in three installments of $3,000, $3,000 and $4,000 over three years beginning June 1, 2020, which will be forwarded to his victims.
