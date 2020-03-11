Kirkland residents fiercely objected to a by-law that was discussed at the city council meeting last week that allows for lost dogs to be euthanized. The topic was raised in respect to addressing the implications on the city in light of Bill 128. The discussion took a sharp turn when some residents took notice of a section of the by-law that disturbed them. The segment of the section that skyrocketed concerns amongst residents reads “(…) if the animal is not claimed after 3 (three) days of board, the animal may be eliminated by euthanasia or left to the responsibility of the pound.”
The city of Kirkland expressed its intent to enforce stern measures towards unregistered animals and strays with respect to the provincial government’s amendments to Bill 128. The by-law that was mentioned has existed since 1966, however many residents were unaware of its existence until last week.
Registered animals are returned home to their owners when picked up by public security even when they come from different cities. Moreover, residents are required by law to register their animals and the city has issued multiple reminders over the years.
Lost or unidentifiable dogs found in Kirkland are kept at a shelter in Vaudreuil for 3-5 days and photos of them are posted on the city’s website to help get them home.
According to Kirkland Mayor, Michel Gibson, the city does not euthanize dogs, tagged or not. The dogs are turned over to the shelter and the shelter decides what to do with them. “We are not dog experts.” Gibson told The Suburban. “When a dog without a tag is picked up by our public security; they are sent to a shelter temporarily, then turned over to a rescue center if not claimed during the set period.” he explained. “We have never euthanized a dog; that is a decision we leave up to the shelter who are in a better position to make the judgement call based on the dog’s health.” he added.
Richard Seymour of Le contrôle animal de Vaudreuil-Soulanges, the company who is contracted by the city of Kirkland to care for lost or unidentifiable dogs, told The Suburban that no dogs are euthanized unless injured or sick beyond repair. “We have resource veterinarians on call to assess the condition of the dogs if they are visibly injured or sick.” he said. According to Seymour, the dogs spend a period of time at the shelter as mandated by the city and if the dog is not claimed during that time period, they are sent to a rescue center to be put up for adoption. “Our clients are the dogs; we do everything we can to help them and make them comfortable whilst in our care.” When asked how many dogs picked up in Kirkland were euthanized, Seymour confirmed to The Suburban, that not a single one has been euthanized.
(0) comments
