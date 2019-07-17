Divas of Pop rock the boardwalk

When you have the crowd dancing on the tables, you must be doing something right which is exactly what Montreal based band the Divas of Pop did last Wednesday night in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue as part of the city’s evening concert summer program.
According to organizer Doug Miller, the Divas attracted the largest crowd the Wednesday outdoor concert series has ever garnered.
With a tight quartet behind them, the ladies belted out fast paced songs ranging from Motown to Madonna with a healthy dose of disco in between. The group were in the pocket with great harmonies with the three lead singers, including Karine Deshamps, giving it their all for every song during the almost two hour spectacle.
Tonight’s free show will feature the quintet Karma so bring your chair. All shows beignet 7:30 p.m. with live bands every Wednesday through August 14th.
