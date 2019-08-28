Developers put Plante on notice

The recent announcement by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante to create a 3,000 hectare Grand parc de l’Ouest (Grand Western Park) that will encompass various established green spaces such as Cap-Saint-Jacques, l’Anse-à-l’Orme and Rapides-du-Cheval-Blanc, among others, has its supporters and detractors. Now the developers of the Cap Nature Pierrefonds West project are putting the mayor on notice.
Recently, the federal government “pledged” to inject $50 million into the park’s creation, but that does not sit well with the developers of the project that was not only approved by former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre but would bring almost 6,000 new addresses to Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
For the developers, Développements Pierrefonds Inc., Les Immeubles L’Équerre Inc. and Quartier de l’Ouest de l’Île, represented by lawyer Ali Argun, millions have been spent already towards the new project and the City of Montreal has not approached them to discuss alternatives.
“We live in a society with a rule of law and you can’t simply confiscate people’s property and not indemnify them,” said Argun in recent TV and radio interviews. “If the City of Montreal does not wish this project to occur or to be built, they will, as my clients allege in a letter of demand, have to compensate my clients for the 14 years of effort, disbursements, taxes that were paid and the value of their land.”
The developers have sent a letter to the City of Montreal demanding a meeting to iron out the details, allowing them to proceed with the proposed project. The almost 400-hectare development would leave aside 180 hectares for greenspace conservation as well as building a third of the new buildings as affordable housing, something that is much needed on the island.
Should the developers not get a meeting with the Mayor, they are prepared to take their issue to court.
“I will be talking with those promoters— I will bring them with me, that’s my hope,” said Plante during a recent radio interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.