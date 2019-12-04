Demerged cities overpaying Montreal $150 million in agglo taxes: Bourelle

Regarding the latest budget released by the city of Montreal, Beaconsfield Mayor and vice-president of the ASM’s Finance Committee, finds that the demerged cities are overpaying the agglomeration council by $150 million.
“For Beaconsfield, this represents a surcharge of $12 million per year, an equivalent of $600 per person,” stated the mayor.
“For a property inhabited by a couple, $1,200 goes to Montreal without any services added in our city,” said Bourelle. “For a couple living with two children, Montreal takes $2,400 out of our pockets to balance its expenses. This is completely unacceptable!”
The mayor also noted that the CAQ’s Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing “has also urged Montreal and the municipalities to find a new, equitable formula in order to restore the fairness that every tax payer on the island of Montreal should rightfully expect.”
According to Bourelle, Laforest has set a timeframe for August 2020 to have the matter resolved considering “Montreal must stop systematically obstructing the restoration of equitable and fair sharing of Agglomeration service costs for the people in the suburban cities, of which Beaconsfield is a part.”
