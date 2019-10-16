At the most recent council meeting in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Mayor Alex Bottausci and council all voted to honour co-founder of the West Island Palliative Care Residence Teresa Dellar who passed away from cancer this summer.
As a way to honour a woman who did so much for her community in working towards creating a palliative care centre where loved ones could spend time with family members at the end of life in a pleasant and dignified surrounding, the city will be renaming Durham Street’s Alouette Park to Teresa-Dellar-Alouette Park.
“She was a remarkable woman, a true leader in our community, and we must do everything not to forget this unique jewel that we were so fortunate to have in our community,” Bottausci said at the meeting.
The goal of the park renaming is to “celebrate the memory of Teresa Dellar with this initiative which will ensure that her legacy will be remembered in our community.”
