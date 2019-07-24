DDO seniors grant

Dollard-des-Ormeaux offers an annual Seniors Grant to eligible residents who are 65 years of age or over. The maximum amount is $150 for tenants and $300 for homeowners, and applications are accepted until November 15 of the current year. To be eligible, you must complete the form, and include your 2018 federal Notice of Assessment, your 2019 municipal tax bill (if applicable) and send all documents by mail or email. (If you are an owner living with others who are all over 60 years of age, you must add the 2018 federal Notice of Assessment for all other persons living with you.)
Mail applications to:
Annual Seniors Grant
City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux
12001 De Salaberry Boulevard
Dollard-des-Ormeaux (Québec) H9B 2A7
or
Email to asamne@ddo.qc.ca
Download the form at ville.ddo.qc.ca/sites/ville.ddo.qc.ca/files/medias/subventionauxaines_bil_2019_4.pdf
For information call 514-684-8060
