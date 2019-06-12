On December 22, 2018, a Hydro-Quebec box exploded, leaving some residents in the Woodlands condominium unit without power and electricity, said Magdi Sorial President of Clarity Management Group which oversees the unit.
Following the Hydro Box explosion, “One home was left without electricity and heating,” said Sorial. And the next day, Hydro-Quebec installed an above ground temporary cable, that connects the Hydro Box to the home that had lost electricity.
To protect the above-ground cable units, Hydro Quebec encircled the wires with a 6ft tall metal fence. On the fence is a warning sign and image of a man being electrocuted by touching the fence.
“The fence goes all the way into the residents backyards,” added Sorial. “Making it almost impossible for her to go to her backyard.”
“After the temporary cables were posted, Hydro said that they would return in the spring to bury the wires underground,” said Sorial.
“However, now Hydro is telling us that we need to pay to bury the wire.” Sorial told The Suburban. “We don’t feel that this is fair because we were not responsible for the explosion, or [malfunction] of the Hydro Box.” He claims that this is a failure of Hydro’s equipment, and that the explosion had caused the wires to fail. “We were told by Hydro that if the underground wire does not work, then the property owner has to repair it,” he said. “regardless of its cause.”
To bury it, Sorial estimated that it would cost $2,000-3,000 in addition to the residents’ current Hydro fees.
He said that in the past, another resident was putting up a new fence, and while digging he damaged another Hydro wire. As a result, hydro came and provided a temporary wire, and the Clarity union and home owner shared the expense. “Which we understood, since it was the fault and responsibility of the owner, for the cables malfunction.”
