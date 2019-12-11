DDO Mayor Alex Bottausci reflects on 2019

With 2019 coming to an end, The Suburban has been checking in with area mayors to talk about projects for the coming year, tax increases, REM and dealing with city of Montreal’s agglomeration committee.
The city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux has major plans for renovations and upgrades for the library, a five million dollar investment through grants from provincial and federal grants.
“We are responding to the needs of the community as our library, since hit was built has changed from strictly lending out books and other materials to being digital and a gathering place for residents,” Mayor Alex Bottausci told The Suburban.
The new investment will be used to reflect libraries in the digital age and as meeting points for students and friends. Other renovation plans include a revamp of the civic centre’s snack bar area “as we will be adding a modern feel to it.”
DDO will also be clearing its 60 years of being a city so next year’s activities have been heard towards including the birthday as a theme including “a big bash planned in the city for this year “that will feature images, sounds and even cars from the 1960s as we take a nice trip down memory lane,” Bottausci said.
Through other federal and provincial grants, the city has a nice reserve to spend on improving infrastructure needs such as repaving roads and replacing water and sewer pipes where need be.
Regarding dealings with the city of Montreal’s agglomeration council, Bottausci said “that remains a frustration as they can arbitrarily decide anything and we have no say as being part of the demerged municipalities.”
The mayor cited the Jacques Bizard corridor, a much needed north and south avenue, that has “been something we have been waiting for for at least 30 years now, has been taken off the list.”
Bottausci was referring to the project originally being on the agglomeration’s three year projection plan before being moved to the “ten year plan after it was agreed on last year. There was no communique about that and that is not a pill I have quite swallowed yet.”
While Bottausci is all for the eventual REM light rail project coming to fruition and he has faith in all of the actors involved in bringing the massive project to light, “I am hoping that all parties involved will collaborate with municipalities, as we are on the front lines, for the major disruption in service expected on the Deux Montagnes line for next year.”
He is hoping that real concrete solutions for commuters can be achieved before “they are forced to take their cars, adding to more congestion on St. John’s and Sources Boulevard, a recipe for disaster,” said Bottausci.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.