As commuters in the West Island who have to drive anywhere to get around, motorists have been ready for anything, especially when trying to navigate through orange cones and unexpected road closures not yet imprinted into the GPS.
But something is happening in DDO that is making it even harder for drivers to get around these days.
A strange and odd crime wave has taken place in the city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux over the past few weeks: the dumping of dirt and rocks onto the city streets.
The city has noted that recently “there have been multiple incidents involving unauthorized dumping throughout various streets and parks.”
The material is dropped, most likely from trucks, onto various roads throughout the city and -according to the city — these “illegal activities are happening mainly during the night when trucks empty their contents in the middle of the public road.”
Besides the illegality of dumping material onto a street, the city is concerned for the safety of drivers as the dumped material can cause undue “risks of accidents for motorists and motorcyclists.”
The city is asking for the public’s help in finding the culprits and anyone who sees any of the illegal dumping is asked to call 911 or the city’s public security number at 514.684.6111.
