In the summertime, a splash pad is a great way for families to cool off and the city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux has created two more for its residents: Lake Road and Westminster Parks.
The Lake Road Splash Pad has already been inaugurated recently but Westminster Park’s official opening is this Friday, July 19th from 4 to 6 p.m.
There will be refreshments, food along with live entertainment to kick off the new pad as well as an official ribbon cutting and there will be door prizes given away.
Now, along with the current pad at Sunnybrooke Park, the city has three pads for residents to chose from and they are open for business until mid October.
The two new pads have been divided into three sections that provide fun for families, for toddlers and teens and can take up to 75 users at once. Picnic tables and shaded areas are also part of the splash pads so that people can cool off and enjoy the heat while staying shaded.
“The common vision of our council is to improve the quality of life of our residents, to create spaces that allow them to enjoy and embrace their city,” said Mayor Alex Bottausci .
“Splash pads are an excellent place to meet and play. We have two great launching events planned and I hope the community comes out in great numbers,” noted the mayor.
The splash pads are open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The new splash pad at Westminster Park’s official opening is Friday, July 19th from 4 to 6 p.m.
