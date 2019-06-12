Now that the CTEQ (Centre de transfers d’enterprise de Quebec) has set up an office in the West Island, it has wasted no time setting up summits to attract entrepreneurs who want to sell their businesses with those looking to buy a small or medium enterprise. The west end/ west island initiative is headed up by Christine Mariano and Agop Evreklian.
With Baby Boomers set to retire, it is estimated that 40% of all independent businesses in the province will be looking to sell which represents 50,000 small and medium size businesses. The companies are generally thriving but as the original owners look to retire and with their grown children out of province or pursuing different careers, the CTEQ, a government sponsored organization, can find buyers for their businesses.
The first West Island CTEQ summit was held last Thursday at the Courtyard Marriott Airport with at least 100 attendees who were present for two morning panel discussions that focused on entrepreneurs who gave testimonials about their success in selling their businesses and hearing from experts who spoke about how to put the best business theories into practice.
Before closing a sale, it is important to demonstrate stability. However, having contracts with customers including termination clauses and especially exclusivity can increase the value or at least the attractiveness of the company to sell stated entrepreneurial expert Laila Sahyoun of Stratégie Légale Inc. who was just one of the panelists for the event.
Luxia Innovation’s Éric Roberge focused on the need to keep employees invested and interested in a business venture by “validating their needs so that they want to remain” and take part in a new business’ challenge for growth or expansion.
