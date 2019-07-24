Cracking a West Island Myth

This summer, there has been a mild but consistent appeal for help from our non-profit agencies that help deal with food security within the West Island territory.
The West Island Mission, in an effort to help supplement their food baskets with fresher food, have asked community and backyard gardeners and even companies to put aide some of their crops to help others as always getting canned food can keep you fed but processed food contains high amounts of fat and sodium generally.
WIM is also seeking kind hearted West Islanders to take part in their Sponsor a Backpack program that gives away a loaded up school bag complete with supplies in order to get started on the right foot this September. WIM has been doing this giveaway for years and the demand is as high as ever with needing almost 500 backpacks fro area families.
On Rock Ministries, that distributes food baskets and offers Christmas baskets like WIM, made a plea at the beginning of the summer as their pantry was getting low on food and again, the need is not going away and in recent years, On Rock has had to create a waiting list to go with the demand.
West Island Community Shares has launched a program this year, Powered by Kids for Kids, where young people are encouraged to raise funds for their peers in need since recent statistics from the NGO note that 63% of all users of the many services WICS provide for are aged 25 and under while 40% of food bank users in the West Island are children.
During the last provincial election, our West Island MNAs discussed this myth in the West Island that everyone is wealthy and never in need of additional help while nothing could be further from the truth: there are pockets of poverty throughout the territory not to mention way too many seniors living alone on a fixed income while grocery products continue to rise in cost as do our taxes. Some estimates put the number of West Islanders living at or below poverty at 20% of the population.
For the coming federal election, potential candidates need to see that this myth is broken once and for all and when the West Island wants to protect its most vulnerable, there are tools to do that.
As individuals, we can help by perhaps volunteering our time or by remembering to donate not just around Christmas time when the spirit of giving is upon us but during the summer months as well when thoughts turn to vacations and being with family.
As WIM’s Wendy Gariepy has been saying for years, “hunger doesn’t take a vacation.”
A problem of this size can be fixed but it needs political will as well as help from the community. The West Island is known for helping others as the many volunteers who spent weekends and nights filling up sand bags to make sure neighbours were not flooded but this problem is not going away, and from recent statistics, is only getting worse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.