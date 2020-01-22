A conference is being staged in mid-February by Royal LePage Village focusing on climate change and real estate.
Considering the flood map changes that have been made recently due to the 2017 and 2019 flooding, the notion of buying real estate in a time of increasing climate change is more important than ever.
The event takes place on Tuesday, February 18 from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Olympia Hall at 3855 St. John’s Boulevard in DDO.
Agents Marie-Josée Larocque and Linda Sestock are organizing the sessions that will feature guest speakers Pointe Claire Mayor John Belvedere and Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis as well as community activists Mariam Ishak and Rhonda Massad.
According to the organizers, the conference’s main objectives “are to highlight climate change and how it affects the real estate market and to bring awareness to changes we, as homeowners, can make in order to make a difference.”
The entry cost is 25$ and can be purchased via Eventbrite.
