A round table gathering took place recently at Sainte-Anne’s United church. Community leaders, volunteering committee representatives, local association members and church leaders were called on to sit at ‘the round table’ to discuss and identify the needs of the community and to brainstorm solutions together.
United church member, Bob Richards, opened the discussion by addressing the attendees with the fundamental question that ignited the conversations between networks at the gathering. “Our goal is to build a stronger community. The question we are addressing today is how we can work together to achieve that.”
The West Island benefits from multiple community initiative-based associations that respond to the needs of specific groups. Each group operates in silos and although some groups communicate, not all do. Certain community needs are met better than others. Not one association can do it all.
The round table meeting objective was to open up communications to avoid loose ends and spheres of community needs lacking support. Network connections were solidified throughout the two-hour session and the majority of participants expressed their interest in continuing collective group discussions to map out an action plan to fill in the gaps of community service needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.