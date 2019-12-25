Comedy, "famous" food and raffle to benefit Lakeshore Genral Hospital Foundation

The Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation co-hosted a comedy show at Dunn’s famous in D.D.O. recently that raised money towards purchasing nasal oxygenation therapy units for the Lakeshore hospital.
Dunn’s restaurant owners Bruno & Tally Tobelem generously donated fifty percent of the proceeds from their days lunch and dinner sales as well as twenty-five percent of their delivery sales for a three day period from December 10-12 to the foundation. A 50/50 raffle was coordinated by the foundation at the day long event. Event attendees, Myriam Ishak and Elizabeth Brown won the raffle.
“We believe that it is important to give back to our West-Island community by supporting the local hospital.” Restaurant owner and operator, Bruno Tobelem, told The Suburban.
Star comedian, Joey Elias was a hit. The crowd was hyped by his improvised performance where he targeted several attendees who subsequently and unexpectedly became part of the show. Elias’s talent to brew fun out of a group of strangers is exceptional and is a ‘must see it to believe it’- one of a kind comedy experience. Elias told The Suburban that he himself had friends and family friends who were patients at the Lakeshore hospital. “Tonight’s achievement was great.” he said.
