CMM adopts new flood plan map

A new flood plan map was approved last week by the CMM (Montreal Metropolitan Community).
The new map has been updated following the 2017 and 2019 floods and is designed to help municipalities prevent allowing any further construction in flood zones.
To date, more than 150 new maps were created that detail flood zones for des Priaries and Mille-Îles rivers as well as the northern portion of Lake of Two Mountains.
Areas that directly affect West Island communities, like the entire Lake of Two Mountains, Lake St. Louis and St. Jacques are current works in progress and will be completed by the end of the year in 2020.
Following the release of the report by the CMM, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and CMM President said that the agency “will work with the government to support the management of flood zones and ensure the safety of people and property.
“The current regulatory framework must evolve into a new regulation based on a risk management approach,” said Plante. “The work done by the CMM will therefore enable the Action Committee on Planning to redefine a normative framework.”
The new flood map highlights that the northern part of Lake of Two Mountains was severely hit in the May flooding and that short and medium term action, such as managing spring run off and during flood periods, must be taken to ensure the protection of residents who have been flooded out twice in three years.
