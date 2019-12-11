West Island residents benefit from several pop-up vaccination clinics that run to mid-December. CIUSS takes a head start offering free flu vaccines during the pre-holiday period, before flu season goes into full swing towards the end of the holiday season.
According to Daniele Morin — CIUSSS consultant nurse for West Island, thirty to thirty-five thousand people living on CIUSSS territory are vaccinated absolutely free of charge annually as a result of the forty-five-day long pop up clinic operation.
Volunteers are essential to the success of the flu vaccination clinic. “Without the help of volunteers, the operation would not be possible; we depend on the 4-7 volunteers we have working at each location.” Nancy Lyons, CiUSSS West Island division’s Head of Department of prevention and promotion of immunization and Adult Health told The Suburban.
When asked why he decided to volunteer his time to the clinic, volunteer Paul Armand Daviau told the Suburban “I went to get vaccinated and I noticed that there was a shortage and I jokingly asked an attendant why they didn’t call me to help out... so I started the next day.” Daviau explained that what drives volunteers to help out is the desire to fulfill a need in their community.
Retired nurse and grandmother of two, Daniele Dube who vaccinates patients at the pop-up clinics told The Suburban that “We do it for the pleasure of helping out a good cause, not by obligation.” She explained that the service also provides GP’s and pediatricians with relief from the extra time and manpower that would otherwise be spent on vaccines which could result in shortages in other areas without the support of the CIUSSS’s pop-up clinics.
