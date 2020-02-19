“It’s a great honour to be recognized among Montreal’s top employers,” said Patrice Boileau.
The Director General of Beaconsfield was noting that recently, the city received an award as being one of Montreal’s top employers for 2020 that was organized by Canada’s Top 100 Employers editors who acknowledged the city for using positive practices in areas like vacation time, benefits and skill development.
“This recognition is a remarkable accomplishment and demonstrates a key priority for our organization, to provide a healthy and rewarding work environment where employees feel motivated and happy,” said Boileau.
“The dedication and day-to-day commitment of our staff is the driving force behind our success. On behalf of Management and Council, I want to thank them warmly for their excellent work, “said Boileau, Director General.
According to the city, the number of city employees fluctuates between 150 and 200, depending on the season in such varied departments as public works, treasury and finance, culture and leisure and municipal patrol.
