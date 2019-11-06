Church of Saint John the Baptist hosts new concert series

A new series of concerts is being hosted by the Church of Saint John the Baptist in Pointe Claire with the first taking place this coming Sunday, November 10th at 4:30 p.m.
Music director Olivier Lavoie-Gagné will be joined by new organists Matthieu Latreille and Francine Nguyen-Savaria to start a new concert series specializing in classical music.
Formerly from a church in Ontario, the two new organists will take part in next Sunday’s show that will include Johann Sebastian Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor as well as highlighting the work of organist Louis Vierne who was the Notre Dame de Paris player for 37 years starting in 1900.
There will also be a Christmas themed show on Sunday, Dec. 15 that will feature the church’s choir.
All of the shows will be take place at St. John the Baptist Church and begin at 4:30 PM. There is no cost for admission but a donation is appreciated.
