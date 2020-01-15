It was ten years ago that the Charles-E. Frosst site in Kirkland, that housed the massive Merck Frosst campus, saw its leading agency leave with a developer purchasing the expansive grounds in 2012.
According to the city, since then “75% of the site remains vacant and in dire need of attention.”
The campus once housed more than a thousand employees but now the city is turning the page and working on developing the area properly into a residential space.
The area in question will be appropriate for new tenants who wish to have easy access to the REM and the city has been working with area residents as there have been two public meetings held this past fall.
There is a working group comprised of eight residents, two city officials and two representatives from the site owners whose goal is to deal with the site’s overall potential as well as possible challenges in the new development.
The release of the report from the working group is expected for this spring so that the next phase of the eventual development can continue.
