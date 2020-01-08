Chanukah on Ice in DDO a big success

The Gutnick Mazal Jewish Center celebrated Chanukah in an original way by presenting Chanukah on Ice during the holidays at the Dollard-des-Ormeaux Civic Centre.
Attended by 250 that included many young people as well as DDO Mayor Alec Bottausci and members of his council, the skating presentation featured Chanukah music as well as the lighting of a giant Menorah candle by youth director Rabbi Shalom Davidsohn.
“We learn from every day of Chanukah that just as we add a candle to the menorah every night, we can add light with more acts of goodness and kindness every day to make the world a better and brighter place,” Davidsohn told the assembled.
Mazal Chabad from the centre organized the skating show.
