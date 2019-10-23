The CAQ’s Anglo-consultation tour made a stop in Pointe Claire last Friday. The government’s point man on relations with the English-speaking community, MNA Christopher Skeete, held a meeting that was part of a province-wide consultation tour via in which the government is trying to grasp the concerns resonating within the anglophone community.
The event’s attendees included over 20 representatives from many major English-speaking organizations. Amongst them were MNA Greg Kelley — the Official Opposition Critic for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, Carol Meindl of the Quebec Federation of Home and School Associations, Senator Joan Fraser and Geoffrey Chambers of the Quebec Community Groups Network.
Participants in the consultation were encouraged to “voice” their concerns by writing them down on sticky notes, which they were then invited to stick on a bulletin board hitched on the wall for “later review.” When asked about the review results of the sticky notes posted at previous pit stops along the consultation tour, Skeete said he had “not looked at them yet.” After the consultation, Skeete told reporters that the number one request from the community is access to French-language training.
Geoffrey Chambers expressed his view on the CAQ’s anglo-consultation tour in a press release issued on July 26 stating “the approach is seriously flawed.” Chambers said that “they’ve got it all wrong.”
Carol Meindl said that she thinks “it was great that we had an opportunity to sit down and talk about the things that we know are the challenges in our community.”
Former Aboriginal Affairs Minister Geoffrey Kelley, an established Liberal figure in the West Island, expressed his view on the CAQ’s effort to establish a relationship with West Islanders when he said “You won’t find in CAQ speeches, much enthusiasm for Canada. They say, ‘well, we won’t do another referendum’ “. Kelley believes that people in the area expect a lot more than the assurance of ‘not facing another referendum’.
