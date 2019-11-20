The upcoming Nov. 30 Fall Concert by the Cantabile Chorale will mark the start of 35 years of performances of classical standards for the West Island community.
Started in 1985, the chorale performs bi-yearly concerts and this season’s show will take place at the Sainte-Geneviève Church with works by Mozart and Dvořák as well as an original holiday work by longtime artistic director Peter Willsher, who has held the title since 1992.
Supported by young musicians, Wilsher said “for many of them, it is the first opportunity to perform professionally with a full choir and orchestra. Many of them have moved on to careers in Europe and North America.”
For choral member Sandra Fagen, she particularly enjoys the concerts because they invoke “ a very special feeling, being with others who love classical music!
“A bond is created between us all when we start a new piece, especially a difficult one. Then, as time passes and the piece becomes more and more familiar, we are amazed that we have mastered it. It seems to sink in and it's so internalized that it's now another dear friend,” Fagen said.
The Saturday, Nov. 30 show begins at 7:30 p.m.
