Camp Weredale teams with Canadian Tire for summer fun

For children living at the Batshaw Centres, summertime can offer some outdoor fun through Camp Weredale.
Every summer, dozens of kids living in the centre get a chance to swim, boat and play around Lac L’Achigan at the camp that caters to children aged five to 17.
Besides giving the kids a chance at some fresh air and classic Canadian summer memories, the camp also emphasizes social skill development and making lasting friends.
For the kids taking part in this year’s camping fun, they will likely notice a few more toys and equipment around the docks thanks to a donation of $23,000 offered to the camp via Canadian Tire’s Bon Départ Foundation.
