CAA Quebec and Government offer pool safety tips

According to the government of Quebec, every year an average of 73 people drown in the province and that ten percent of all fatalities happen in swimming pools.
To address this problem, the government and CAA Quebec offered regulations and safety tips to ensure that all trips to a lake or the pool never end in tragedy.
Anyone interested in installing a home pool must get a municipal permit with adherences such as the pool enclosure’s fencing must be a minimum size of four feet high with a latching system for the entrance.
Water filtration and heating systems need to be placed at least a meter away from an above ground to prevent anyone using them to gain pool access.
Children three years and under as well as non swimmers are required to wear a personal floatation device while near a pool and the owner should have a shepherd’s hook.
Statistics for drownings in the province chillingly note that drowning is the leading cause of death for children aged one to four and the most common cause is drowning in a residential pool after the infant accidentally falls into the water and there is no immediate adult supervision.
For lake swimming, always check to see that the depth of the water is sufficient and safe from obstacles. Whenever boating in the water, always have a life jacket for every member of the party as well as paying attention to a natural body of water’s regulations or warnings due to hazards.
