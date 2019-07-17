BTS mode for West Island Mission

Hearing three words in the middle of July “Back to School” can cause shudders for kids, parents and educators alike who are just settling into their summer season. But the West Island Mission is already in BTS mode and is seeking the public’s help for their “Sponsor a Backpack” program.
WIM has been providing backpacks chock full of essential school supplies every August and this year is no different as the non-profit organization has to provide 465 backpacks for more than 200 area families in need.
“West Island Mission relies on the help of many volunteers in order for this event to happen,” noted WIM Operations Manager Wendy Gariepy.
The almost 500 backpacks will be distributed Saturday, August 17th between nine and noon but volunteers are needed for the post cleanup as well as the day before starting in the afternoon to help transport the martial from the WIM warehouse in Pointe Claire to where the backpacks will be given out at the Westview Bible Church in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
The mission is also asking for the public’s help in sponsoring a backpack for $25 and donations can be made online via www.wimmoi.org.
The West Island Mission has been donating backpacks yearly for the last 14 years and the mission also provides Christmas baskets that include presents and a full holiday meal and also works as a food bank for area families.
