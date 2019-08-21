Boil water advisory lifted in Pointe Claire

For the 40 odd residences in Pointe Claire adjacent to a construction project, who had been dealing with a boil water advisories for more than two, it has been lifted.
The work is being done on Sunnyside and Windward avenues for the installation of new water and sewer pipes.
Some of the residents were irked at the amount of time they had to boil water as well as the lack of communication to which Mayor John Belvedere said in a TV interview that “we try our best to always communicate the best we can but you know what, I’m going to look at it and find out what went wrong.”
The advisory was lifted this past Sunday.
