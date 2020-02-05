“This map has limited us in the borough,” said Mayor Jim Beis last Wednesday.
The mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro was referring to the provincial government’s SPZ (Special Planning Zone) flood maps that were updated following the spring 2019 floods but for many residents in the borough, does not reflect reality.
Beis held a press conference at the borough hall along with residents Itsik Romano and Rene LeBlanc, to decry the city of Montreal and provincial government’s lack of permanent solutions to mitigate further floods.
Some residents, who have never been flooded, found themselves on the new SPZ and now are concerned about property values or even getting a permit for renovations.
Beis used a strip mall adjacent to Pierrefonds and St. John’s Boulevards as an example. “They have had offers to transform the property but that space cannot be used and they have been waiting for an answer since 2017.”
“We have residents who were flooded in 2019 who want to make changes to their homes but because they are in the new flood zone, the borough cannot issue them construction permits,” said the mayor.
“We are asking Mayor Valerie Plante and Premier Francois Legault to do the right thing as we residents feel we are being held hostage,” Romano told the assembled.
“Our real estate values can be affected so our property values go down but home evaluations continue to rise,” said LeBlanc who credits the borough, the army and thousands of volunteers “who worked together and we are forever grateful for all who helped out so that we were not flooded.”
Romano noted that spring is only two months away and for many residents who have suffered in 2017 and then 2019 “are stressed about the coming April and flood season.”
Besides having the SPZ maps adjusted properly once and for all, Beis is also seeking permanent solutions as well as getting some of the $50 million offered by the federal government to the city of Montreal to combat further floods in danger zones.
Beis is asking Plante, Legault and others “to come to the borough and see for themselves what we experience as it cannot be expected that volunteers and the borough do this every year, it is impossible.”
Bénédicte Trottier-Lavoie, press attache for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, told The Suburban that “a meeting was initially scheduled with the mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Minister Laforest on December 16. At the request of the mayor, this meeting was cancelled. We then postponed it to February.”
Beis would like to see the installation of pumping stations, retaining walls or the purchase of portable walls and modules as to date, “there seems to be a lack of long term planning.”
The Suburban reached out to the City of Montreal’s Executive Committee for a reaction and received a message from press attachée Catherine Cadotte who said that “this media operation currently being conducted by Mr. Beis is quite surprising” considering “we followed up regularly with Mr. Beis and we have been with him on the field. This matter is being followed very closely and in total collaboration with the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.”
Cadotte also noted that with the federal funding last August of $50 million, “we were able to invest in the protection of wetlands that were threatened by the previous administration.
“Wetlands absorb water and are an extremely effective natural defence. We have also secured a part of these funds to improve our pumping systems and water infrastructures. We are currently working with the other governments and our departments to implement sustainable solutions to the floods,” said Cadotte.
“We would really like to see a plan to coordinate for permanent solutions to prevent further flooding within our territory as well as that of our neighbours who were also affected,” said Beis.
The mayor also noted that the borough is preparing for this spring as “we check the water level everyday.”
“As for eventual flooding coming in 2020, our level of readiness will be as high or even higher than 2019; a year in which our efforts successfully led to a reduction in the number of people affected from over 1,000 in 2017 to around 100,” Beis said.
