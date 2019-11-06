Beaconsfield wins healthy workplace award

“This award acknowledges the efforts of all the employees of the City of Beaconsfield who have contributed to the implementation of the Healthy Workplace Policy adopted by Municipal Council in 2018,” said Patrice Boileau.
Beaconsfield’s Director General was referring to the city’s recent win at the Distinction Award Gala of Groupe Entreprises en santé that took place in the city of Montreal on October 23rd.
The city won first place in the management practices and psychological wellbeing for small and medium enterprises category.
Some of the actions taken by the city recently that enabled the win included “a survey tool used to regularly evaluate the mood, mindset and satisfaction of its employees and to take action as needed."
“All this work was carried out thanks to the involvement of our Health and Well-being Committee and senior executives,” noted Boileau.
The city had obtained an industry standard certification for fostering “good organizational practices that foster healthy lifestyles among employees, a healthy workplace, and sustainable improvements in the health of individuals. Investing in the health of our employees is a choice that pays off!,” said Boileau.
