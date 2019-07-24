Beaconsfield wants 152 homes out of SPZ flood maps

As reported last week in The Suburban, the city of Beaconsfield has joined the chorus of West Island and off sailed cities denouncing the government’s latest SPZ (Special Planning Zone) decree concerning new flood zones.
Last week, the city held a special sitting of council in an early morning meeting to tell the provincial government to remove 152 homes in the territory that have been included in the CAQ’s new SPZ (Special Planning Zone) flood maps.
“There are no homes on our territory that meet the three criteria set out by the government for inclusion in these flood zones, e.g. to have been flooded in 2017 and/or this year, or to be located in the areas mapped for recurring 20-year floods”, Mayor Georges Bourelle said in a release.
Any edifice in the new area that has been flooded with fifty percent damage or more would be forbidden from rebuilding as the SPZ places a moratorium on any property owner found within the new flood zoning from renovating or rebuilding.
The city of Beaconsfield’s recent resolution denouncing the SPZ notes that the new map affects almost 200 lakefront homes and the moratorium “prohibits the municipality from issuing most of the necessary permits and certificates, in particular for the construction, extension and other types of certificates on the concerned properties considering that no building in Beaconsfield was flooded in 2017 and 2019 and that despite this, nearly 200 properties are now included in the draft order.”
“Our history shows that our citizens have never been affected by floods in 2017, 2019 or at any other time. That’s a fact. The Ministry’s flood zone maps do not withstand a thorough analysis of the actual reality on our territory in Beaconsfield”, Bourelle explained.
The city of Beaconsfield’ recent resolution requested the government to “amend, without delay, the current draft order in a manner that excludes the city of Beaconsfield from the special planning zone since no building in the city has been flooded.”
To date, the government has withdrawn 45 homes out of the original 197 targeted but Bourelle notes that the “45 homes that were withdrawn are not located on waterfront.
“The impact of such a designation has serious negative consequences for the owners not only in financial terms, for it devalues their property, but also at the emotional level due to the concerns and uncertainties this causes. In Beaconsfield, this designation is as erroneous as unjustified.”
Should the government not make the changes requested by the city, “a mandate was also given to a law firm in order to determine legal options failing the withdrawal of the falsely identified properties in Beaconsfield.”
Homeowners who find themselves wrongly associated in the new flood zone are encouraged to voice their concerns via email at zis2019@mamh.gouv.qc.ca and comments can be left until August 19th.
