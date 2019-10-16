Starting in January 2020, Beaconsfield will be melting the snow around its borough with a newly purchased snow-melter machine instead of throwing it on snow dumps. From Oct. 2018 to April 2019, the island of Montreal dealt with excessively large amounts of snow adding up to 229.2 cm that strained the capacity of dumping areas.
The new snowmelter was bought from Trecan Combustion Ltd. with a price tag of $617,264 including taxes. Since this year’s expectations for snow is set high, the borough decided to take the precautions to avoid being overwhelmed.
The snow is expected to be thrown into the machine by a winter tractor so that it can be immediately melted with hot water. The melted snow will then be thrown into a storm sewer. If the snow is contaminated with salt, it will be given to the city’s treatment plant. City workers are expecting to do the work around 4 times a week during the upcoming winter months. In previous years, the municipality would move the snow to dump sites in Pierrefonds, Vaudreuil-Dorion or Pointe-Claire.
Many residents are worried about large amounts of water going into the sewer system, despite the admiration for this technology. . However, city officials believe that the sewers can handle the volume.
Spending a large sum of money on a snow-melter is a cheaper option versus creating snow-dumping sites, said Marie-Claude Desrochers from Beaconsfield Public Works. Just buying sufficient land has been estimated at between $1-2 million.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.