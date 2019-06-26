Beaconsfield SPACE committee tables its report

A committee in the city of Beaconsfield tabled its report regarding the future of Lord Reading and Centennial Park at the most recent council meeting.
The Steering Committee on the Reimagining SPACE project, comprised of councillors and residents, had been meeting regularly to evaluate and find the potential for the two green space properties.
“Everyone agreed that maintaining the status quo is not an option,” said Mayor Georges Bourelle.
“The general condition of the site as a whole and the population’s desire to benefit from this beautiful place call for concrete decisions and actions”, Bourelle said.
One of the group’s assessments, according to the report, is that “Beaconsfield residents love these two sites which they would like to see merged into one single destination. They want a park with an improved design and accessibility for year-round activities. Parking spaces should be regrouped close to Beaconsfield Boulevard so that green spaces may be expanded while remaining accessible.
The Lord Reading marina should be preserved, the committee believes, and should include bathroom services that are serviceable all year long.
Another suggestion by the group is to “ integrate the Library into a new multipurpose centre. This new facility would replace Centennial Hall which is nearing the end of its useful life. The site would also include an amphitheatre with a covered stage.”
“Let’s continue this process to revitalize Centennial Park and the Lord Reading property in the image of our community”, Bourelle said.
