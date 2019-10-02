The city of Beaconsfield is holding a public forum evening to give residents the chance to address their concerns or suggestions for a multi-purpose centre.
For months, a committee made up of councillors, residents and experts have been working on the creation of a new centre for the city that could enhance cultural activities as well as using Centennial Hall and Lord Reading Yacht Club to its maximum.
At the September council meeting, council approved an architectural competition with the hiring of a professional advisor.
“A new multi-purpose centre would provide the means to fill gaps in existing cultural spaces, as well as the prospect of offering targeted activities to accommodate community groups and citizens of all ages,” Mayor Georges Bourelle said via press release.
“We hope that residents will continue to get involved in this unifying project and that they will participate in large numbers during this evening exchange. Architecture shapes our public spaces, our neighbourhoods and has a lasting effect on the territory, which is why it is important for council to have the pulse of our residents.”
The city’s new multi-purpose centre evening forum takes place at city hall on Tuesday, October 8th at 7 p.m.
