“This is excellent news. The considerable increase in value of our homes means, in concrete terms, that we all have become wealthier. This is important, as for the majority of us, our home constitutes our most valuable asset,” said Georges Bourelle.
The Mayor of Beaconsfield was referring to the recent average property increase recently released by the City of Montreal’s Agglomeration Committee, noting the average increase for a home in Beaconsfield was 25.9% but the city plans to hold the next municipal tax increase at the rate of inflation, or about 2%.
“The role of public managers is to ensure that the taxpayers’ ability to pay is preserved,” the mayor said via press release. “This is what we have done over the past seven years, while maintaining our infrastructure, roads and parks, and continually improving our services and offers. This is what we will continue to do despite the increases recorded in the property assessment role.
“We will weight this major increase of 25.9% in property values by reducing the mill rate accordingly. Since the assessment increases vary for each property, some tax bills will be adjusted to inflation, while others will be slightly higher or lower”, said the mayor.
The city noted that Montreal’s assessment of property values in Beaconsfield has increased from $571,900 to $732,800, an average increase of $130,000.
The city of Montreal updates its assessment role every three years.
