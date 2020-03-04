“This is the first time that a payment is made under protest,” said Georges Bourelle.
The mayor of Beaconsfield was referring to the city’s latest tax instalment payment to the city of Montreal’s Agglomeration council and that the city, like the other demerged municipalities on the island, feel that it is overpaying its share of revenue without the same dollar value in services returned.
At the last city council meeting, the administration adopted a resolution to pay the tax share to the central city but under protest.
“The unfair and inequitable treatment of our residents must stop,” said the mayor. “Montreal turns a deaf ear to our claims because it benefits financially from the present situation and has the sole decisive power despite the serious prejudice to our tax payers.”
Bourelle also felt that “it has been demonstrated by all possible means that the quotes-parts paid to the Montreal Agglomeration have become surtaxes rather than taxes for services rendered.”
The city of Beaconsfield “absorb 18% of the expenses, but receive only 13% of the revenues and this year, Beaconsfield’s general Agglomeration share has increased by 11.3%, which is six times the inflation rate. This is all the more contradictory as the revenues from general Agglomeration shares have decreased by 2%! We can no longer tolerate such discrepancies.
“There are no reasons nor additional services for justifying the increases. This injustice is driven by the distorted system and Montreal’s lack of political will to address the issue. This can’t keep going on,” said Bourelle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.