Beaconsfield part of national green initiative

The City of Beaconsfield was chosen, along with 25 other municipalities across the country, to take part in a green initiative entitled the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy.
"Municipalities play a central role in climate protection because they have a direct or indirect impact on almost half of Canada's GHG emissions,” stated Mayor Georges Bourelle.
The Global Covenant of Mayors Canada is an initiative partnered with several collaborating associations, including Local Governments for Sustainability and the International Urban Cooperation Project.
“We are proud of this unique initiative that allows us as a city and community to consolidate our efforts in this fight against climate change,” Bourelle said.
The goal of the year-long collaboration is to reduce greenhouse gases as well as create a community energy plan and a climate adaptation plan and “over the next year, the municipality will receive targeted technical support, training and access to tools and resources.
“This is a great opportunity that our administration is undertaking with energy and enthusiasm," Bourelle said.
