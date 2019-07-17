Beaconsfield opposes SPZ

Like many of its neighbouring municipalities, the city of Beaconsfield has joined the chorus of West Island and off island cities denouncing the government’s latest SPZ (Special Planning Zone) decree concerning new flood zones.
Any edifice in the new area that has been flooded with fifty percent damage or more would be forbidden from rebuilding as the SPZ places a moratorium on any property owner found within the new flood zoning from renovating or rebuilding.
During a public meeting held recently on the subject, Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis told the visiting bureaucrats that the new moratorium and the new map is causing “too much confusion” as the new map could make “property values could go down while insurance costs go way up. ”
The city of Beaconsfield’s resolution denouncing the SPZ notes that the new map affects almost 200 lakefront homes and the moratorium “prohibits the municipality from issuing most of the necessary permits and certificates, in particular for the construction, extension and other types of certificates on the concerned properties considering that no building in Beaconsfield was flooded in 2017 and 2019 and that despite this, nearly 200 properties are now included in the draft order.”
The city of Beaconsfield resolution is asking the government to “amend, without delay, the current draft order in a manner that excludes the city of Beaconsfield from the special planning zone since no building in the city has been flooded.”
Homeowners who find themselves wrongly associated in the new flood zone are encouraged to voice their concerns via email at zis2019@mamh.gouv.qc.ca and comments can be left until August 19th.
