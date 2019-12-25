“We have been talking about these injustices over and over again ever since I became mayor six years ago. The quotes-parts that we are paying to the Montreal Agglomeration cost us much more than Montreal citizens, without any reason”, said Georges Bourelle.
The mayor of Beaconsfield was referring to the fact that demerged cities feel they have overpaid for services to the agglomeration council for years without adequate services in return.
After December’s council meeting, Bourelle and his council are hiring an expert in municipal law to at suing Montreal to back the $ 12 million the city feels it overpays every year.
“After providing administrative evidence, we have undertaken countless political actions to address this injustice,” said Bourelle in a statement.
“Unfortunately, it must be said that the administration of the City of Montreal is turning a deaf ear because it receives an annual surtax from the 15 suburban municipalities,” said Bourelle. “For us, in Beaconsfield, this represents 12 million dollars in overpaid taxes.
“We can no longer tolerate that Montreal is using complicated mathematical formula to hide surtaxes that break all rules of justice, social and financial equality in managing public funds.”
The mayor noted that for a couple owning a home in Beaconsfield, “this overpayment represents $1,200 in surtaxes transferred to Montreal without receiving any additional service in our City. For a couple with two children at home, this represents $2,400 in surtaxes that Montreal is taking out of our pockets to balance its expenses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.