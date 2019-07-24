Beaconsfield Golf Club is helping to lower the decline of monarch butterflies in the West-Island through garden cultivation with milkweed plants that increase the lifespan of these butterflies.
“We try to create travel corridors between water bodies,” Lynn Meyer told reporters. Lynn is working with her husband Doug Meyer to maintain monarch gardens in good condition this summer. “This golf course doesn’t have a stream or lake but we have man-made ponds and wildlife takes advantage of it. Creating travel corridors help wildlife move safely and they don’t have to move across an open fairway and exposes themselves to predation.”
Lynn is the club’s administrative assistant who is also the Audubon program coordinator. Her husband, Doug, is the course superintendent. When she is not working on administrative work, she keeps track of the natural habitat at the golf club from birds to butterflies.
According to the Nature Conservancy Canada, monarch butterflies are considered as endangered species because of its declining population by over 90 per cent in the last two decades. Many clubs and organizations such as the Beaconsfield Golf Club are improving their cultivating practices to help the insect’s survival on a long-term perspective.
At Beaconsfield, the course watering is being done in a more careful manner to conserve water and help wildlife management. “In the old days, we watered everything,” Meyer said. “Now it’s much more precise.” Another environmentally friendly element that is being done at the golf course is the reduction of chemical usage. “We use the least amount of chemicals as possible,” said Meyer.
As an additional solution, Meyer uses a screened-in incubator cage for monarch butterflies to lay their eggs before they are released. This process is done along with other monarch conservation groups in Canada such as the David Suzuki Foundation.
“Common milkweed, once established, is pretty care free,” she said. “But it takes people to be passionate about it. Doug has to remind me we’re not running a park.”
