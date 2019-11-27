Beaconsfield council makes deal with area yacht club

The city of Beaconsfield has come to an agreement with the Lord Reading Yacht Club that was adopted at the recent November council meeting.
The new deal will allow residents to avail themselves to the clubs shoreline as well as its services.
“We are completely rethinking the space currently in use by the Lord Reading Yacht Club by renaming the future marina “Beaconsfield Centennial Marina” and by reducing the occupied area to allow more space for the park,” Mayor Georges Bourelle stated via press release.
The agreement allows for the city to manage the property for the next 15 years with option renewals in the future if need be.
The city plans to locate the marina near the banks of Lac St. Louis as well as a renovation of the current office “which will be dedicated to the operation of docks and related equipment, for the benefit of residents and other users.
“I am very pleased with this agreement with the Lord Reading Yacht Club, which demonstrates the importance of working together to best serve our citizens,” the mayor noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.