The City of Montreal recently closed Beaconsfield Boulevard to motorists for several days for construction work to improve the water system throughout the city. The work will continue through August with traffic tie-ups foreseen.
“The agglomeration of Montreal is working to improve its water system, in particular by reducing drinking water losses and improving its level of reliability,” said Audrey Gauthier, media relations for the City of Montreal. “One of the means used to achieve this is the regulation of the pressure and the measurement of the distribution in real time.”
In particular, construction workers will install three pre-fabricated chambers that will contain mechanical, control and measurement equipment like pressure regulators, pressure transmitters and isolation valves.
“Barriers to traffic will be present on the boulevard, but local traffic will be maintained. Citizens will be informed if modifications to the site are needed.” After the work is done, Gauthier said that people can expect the pressure of the water on Beaconsfield Boulevard to be more controlled with a reduction in the breakage.
For the time being, the bike path will be open to cyclists on the boulevard. Pedestrians will also be able to access the buildings while using the sidewalks except during selective stages of the work.
The city said that certain residences will be directed to a temporary network for drinking water while the infrastructure work is being done. “Users in the area will experience a slight decrease in pressure during the construction period since a water cutoff is planned for the main water on Beaconsfield Boulevard,” Gauthier said. “This water outage is relieved by the installation of a temporary supply network for the affected residences. This network is planned to be in place until the end of the work.”
As for the future, there are no plans for more work on Beaconsfield Boulevard. “No other projects are planned as part of Beaconsfield’s real-time pressure regulation and measurement project,” Gauther said.
For more information, please contact 311 or www.ville.montreal.qc.ca/chantiers
