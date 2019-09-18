The need for a larger space for Baie d’Urfé’s Whiteside Taylor Centre CPE (Centre de Petite Enfance) dates back to 2008 when the staff’s pitch to the government was rejected.
The centre applied again three years later and received the same response. But their application was approved in 2013 and the provincial government has recently offered those that qualified during that time permission to build a new and larger location provided the plan for the new structure was in place by November of this year.
“We were given a ‘use it or lose it’ option by the government,” Baie d’Urfé Mayor Maria Tutino told The Suburban.
With 65 spots for children aged 18 months to five years old, demand for the popular daycare is so high that there is a waiting list for area children. “The new centre will have 80 spots and that will come in handy to meet the population’s needs,” Tutino said. “It is a major asset to attract young families as it will be an affordable child care centre.”
The town, along with the Whiteside Taylor administration, chose four possible sites within the city limits and the consensus was to use the adjacent space beside the centre and library and in between the Fritz Farm community centre.
“Parking can be shared and they will be close to the pool and the library,” said the Mayor, who noted that another positive to the new centre slated to be open in May 2021, was that there will be 10 slots “for kids under 18 months which the current facility cannot provide.”
The deal with the government is that the city pays for the construction of the new centre, at a cost of $1.5 million, with the government contributing $340,000 for construction as well as $117,000 in annual rent that is indexed every year to reflect cost of living adjustments.
“We are going to make the new centre a jewel to fit into the existing neighbourhood,” the mayor said.
Tutino considers the new centre to be “great news, as lately we have seen a trend of people who grew up here, moved away, married and started families and have come back.
“But we do have a lot of work ahead of us with the community being part of the discussions as we need to focus on the centre’s architecture, impact from area neighbours and the best design use for the land,” said the Mayor
