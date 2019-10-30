Apples stuffed with pin needles were found scattered in Ecclestone park in Kirkland by local dog owners last week. This is not the first incident where harmful treats and snacks have been consumed by pets in dog parks throughout the West Island.
Local residents have been trying to warn each other of their findings via social media.
Lexi Mitchell, a West Island resident, was walking with her two children on St. Charles Blvd. a few weeks ago when her son pointed at a decapitated cat and asked her “Mommy what’s that?”. Lexi was sick to her stomach when she realized what her son was pointing to. Lexi told The Suburban that ‘it was a traumatic thing to see.” She contacted the local authorities and animal control. Her little son, aged three years old, “cried his eyes out,” she said.
The community is outraged by these disturbing acts. It is helpful when people in the community advise one another on social media sites and it is important that local authorities be made aware of every incident.
