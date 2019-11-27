Tara Gooding hosted an artisan market and bake sale to benefit Villa Beaurepaire in Beaconsfield recently. The event, which took place at the Villa itself, featured 18 vendors selling a variety of artisanal products.
Shopper Diane Godin, who visited the fair with her daughter and three grandchildren, said to The Suburban “I love the atmosphere; the people really know their products.”
Soap maker Claudia Tangorra, who created a niche homemade product, explained to The Suburban that the entire process takes months. Tangorra’s cold pressed soaps are made up of essential oils and botanicals which she grows in her own garden. She prepares the soaps in her kitchen, then she cuts and stamps them. Once the soaps are complete, “the curing process is four to six weeks,” she explained.
Tangorra, and many of her fellow vendors at the fair, were each able to explain the step-by-step process in the development of their product.
“This is not like shopping at a department store,” shopper Anton Verner said.
Artisanal jewellery vendor Diane Payette takes her own approach to discount timing. Payette explains to The Suburban that the holidays are expensive and as a gesture to her buyers, she offers a 20% discount on all of her jewellery during the heavy holiday shopping season.
