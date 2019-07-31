Around the towns

FROM THE BARN TO THE MUSEUM: The From the Barn to the Museum exhibit, which began May 17, runs until Nov. 3 at the Dorval Museum of Local History and Heritage, 1850 Lakeshore Drive. This is, according to the city website, a "traveling exhibition curated by the Musée de Charlevoix and the Musée Québécois de l’Agriculture et de l’Alimentation" and is an "overview of the history of cows in Quebec culture and folk art. From Canadian cows to Holstein, from subsistence production to mass production, rhymes to expressions, butter to leather, the museum explores everything about the cow, its beef, and its calves in our local culture."
BLUES CONCERT IN POINTE CLAIRE: The group Sussex will be performing 7:30 p.m. July 31 at Stewart Park in Pointe Claire, as part of the Summer evenings in the park festival. Admission is free. "In case of rain, events will be held indoors at the Stewart Hall Cultural Centre," says a city announcement. "Bring your own chair or rent one for $2 — proceeds go to The Friends of Stewart Hall. Some of Canada’s finest musicians have come together to create a tasty, eclectic and totally original blend of blues, folk, ragtime, Americana and jazz. A fresh journey to the heart of American music featuring a unique mix of instruments, original songs, selected gems from blues history, soulful vocals, and high-level musicianship." The musicians include Rob Lutes on vocals, guitar, banjo; Michael Emenau on vibraphone and pianica; Ivanhoe Jolicoeur on trumpet; and Bruno Lamarche on saxophone and clarinet."
LAND ART WORKSHOP IN BEACONSFIELD: The TD Summer Reading Club is presenting free activities at Beacon Hill Park, including a land art workshop Wednesday, July 31, from 2 to 3 p.m.
ENDURANCE RUN IN DDO: An Endurance Run will take place Wednesday, Aug. 14 beginning at 6:30 p.m., beginning at the Dollard Civic Centre, 12001 De Salaberry. "Different age and distance groups will start at different times," says a city announcement. "The run will be held through some city streets and the arrival will be at the Civic Centre. A corn roast will be offered to participants after the race. For information on fees and registration, click on www.circuitendurance.ca."
